Alnwick based sign making company puts focus on local businesses

A new Alnwick sign making business has launched with a focus on selling local.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:52 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:52 GMT
North East Print and Sign is the sister business to the ecommerce company, Origin Designed, which has been selling signs online for several years.

Toby Fletcher, director of North East Print and Sign, said: “We're looking to draw up business in the local area to offer that kind of product to local businesses.

"We've been making signage for several years, but the vast majority is online mainly via Canada, Australia and the rest of the UK, but we haven't historically done much in the way of local business or, if we have, it's just been through word of mouth.”

Moorlands Community Orchard's new sign.Moorlands Community Orchard's new sign.
Moorlands Community Orchard's new sign.

The new business looks to fill a manufacturing gap in and around Alnwick as historically customers were having to travel to Newcastle for these large commercial signs.

The business gifted a public sign for a community orchard in Chapel Lands for no profit, showing their support to the Alnwick community.

