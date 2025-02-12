Alnwick-based Reheat aiming to extend its reach across the north of England

An Alnwick-based renewables firm has taken on its first recruit in the north west of England as part of plans to extend its reach.

Reheat has welcomed Christopher Craig as a mechanical and electrical project manager who will focus on the firm’s multiple low carbon heat projects in the area.

Reheat is already working in the region for clients such as Stockport Homes Group, the National Trust and Marks and Spencer.

Reheat managing director, Ben Tansey, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Christopher to the Reheat team. His experience and acumen will set us up incredibly well as we start to grow a significant presence in the north west, a region we know very well already.

Christopher Craig of Reheat.placeholder image
Christopher Craig of Reheat.

"I’m really pleased we are now at the point of cementing our presence there, and we are excited to provide an even greater service to our clients in a bid to help them achieve their decarbonisation goals.”

