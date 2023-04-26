The group is advising clients to use its Alnwick branch instead, but it says they can contact the Alnwick branch to arrange for their records to be transferred to an alternative branch.

In a statement, Alnorthumbria Vets said: “Over the last few years, due to the rise in pet ownership and the increasing demand for veterinary services, it has been challenging to provide the best urgent and emergency vet cover for our clients at our Amble branch.

“It is therefore with regret that we have had to make the difficult decision to close Amble permanently as at 1pm on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Alnorthumbria Vets will close its Amble branch on Friday.

“We apologise for the short notice and any inconvenience caused.”

The branch’s members of The Healthy Pet Club, Alnorthumbria Vets’ monthly membership for preventative care and discounts, will have their membership transferred to the Alnwick branch.

The statement continued: “We appreciate that many of our clients will be disappointed after many years of service at Amble.

“We confirm that all accounts with your pet clinical histories are held within the secure Alnorthumbria database, accessible by the teams at any of our Alnorthumbria sites.

“This enables the team to continue to give care to your pets, without interruptions or delay, including care to those on long-term medication and with ongoing conditions.

“Our teams at Alnwick and any of our other branches look forward to welcoming our Amble clients and their pets.”

