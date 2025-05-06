Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Alnmouth author and entrepreneur has published his second book sharing secrets to online business success.

John Davidson, aged 67 has now become a two-time author with the release of, From Startup to Success: The Professional Guide to Drop Shipping Your Online Business – the way online businesses can sell products without keeping them physically.

John, who runs his own successful drop shipping business, Just Books and Collectibles, felt inspired to help others learn how to start their own.

This comes following the success of his first book released in 2024, aimed at retirees wanting to better understand the business world.

John Davidson, author of From Startup to Success.

John said: “When I was 65, someone mentioned that I know a lot about business and said I should write it down, so I just went from there and wrote about things that I had done successfully.

“Our age group owe it back to society in some aspect, most of us are financially secure and if we can help younger people that is great. Covid put a huge gap between young aspiring people and people my age and we need to bridge that gap.

"It is not easy going into business, its easy if you have someone older to help you who has already made the mistakes.”

Referencing his first book, John explained: “The fact of the matter is that now we are living longer. I have been in business for 45 years and I find it keeps me fit and my cognitive skills are exceptional. If you keep focused on things you stay fitter, there is no doubt about it.”

Both of John’s books are available on Amazon, and Just Books and Collectibles.