Broadband firm Alncom has teamed up with network provider Commsworld.

The link up with Edinburgh-based Commsworld aims to give businesses and organisations in the remotest parts of Northumberland the chance to enjoy significantly enhanced broadband connectivity, bandwidth and resilience.

This would be achieved via access to Commsworld’s nationwide Optical Core network, with connections to superfast 10 Gigabit connectivity directly to their premises.

Alncom managing director Stephen Pinchen said: “This is a significant development for Alncom.

"Northumberland is home to remote communities with the highest volume of cottage and ‘table-top’ industries in the UK.

"It’s a transformative move, literally life changing for our customers and will really help bridge the digital divide.”

Commsworld has built a huge track record of success in radically modernising public sector networks.

Earlier this year it made history by becoming the first network operator to be on every one of the UK’s eight internet exchanges when it joined NCL-IX, a new interconnection point for data transfer from the USA to northern Europe in the North East.

Meanwhile, Alncom has rapidly developed its footprint throughout 2021 after securing private investment from Railsite Telecom and funding from the UK’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme to revolutionise broadband across its service area.

Alncom has built a Gigabit-ready, full-fibre network and partnered with US tech firm Adtran to complete the project.

Bruce Strang, Commsworld’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are delighted to be partnering up with Alncom.

"Much like us, Alncom is growing at a phenomenal rate, continuing to expand its footprint through organic and inorganic growth, and enhancing its customer offerings.

“Our partnership will result in a step change in the delivery of digital services to the harder-to-reach rural areas.

"We have the largest privately-funded Optical Core network in the UK with the capability to provide a reliable, high-speed network that is affordable to all those in need of it, no matter where they are geographically.

“As a result, we can provide the flexibility to layer on the latest products that can deliver real value and outcomes to customers in both the public and private sector.

"Working together we can create a dynamic, modern, robust and resilient digital network for Northumberland and beyond.”