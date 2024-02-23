Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of the Allanton Inn, William and Katrina Reynolds, in Allanton, near Chirnside, have run the watering hole for more than 14 years.

In a statement the couple said: “We are proud to be a family run business, doing what we love doing and always have done, meeting visitors, serving guests and making people happy.

“We were honoured to receive industry awards recognising our efforts in promoting the south of Scotland and our fabulous hard working team.”

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, added: “The Allanton Inn provides a level of quality, and has a renowned reputation, reflected in the recent awards and the excellent level of profitability.