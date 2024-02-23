News you can trust since 1854
Allanton Inn pub and hotel put up for sale

An award-winning hotel and pub in a charming Berwickshire village has been put up for sale with an asking price of £750,000.
By Paul Kelly
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 08:46 GMT
The owners of the Allanton Inn, William and Katrina Reynolds, in Allanton, near Chirnside, have run the watering hole for more than 14 years.

In a statement the couple said: “We are proud to be a family run business, doing what we love doing and always have done, meeting visitors, serving guests and making people happy.

“We were honoured to receive industry awards recognising our efforts in promoting the south of Scotland and our fabulous hard working team.”

Allanton Inn.Allanton Inn.
Allanton Inn.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, added: “The Allanton Inn provides a level of quality, and has a renowned reputation, reflected in the recent awards and the excellent level of profitability.

“This well established business is ideal for experienced operators, say expanding their portfolio, and for first time buyers to the trade.”

