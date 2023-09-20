Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investment from parent company Inwido will include the development of a new timber window and door platform, a new timber shed, general upgrades to the factory and, installation of new manufacturing equipment.

It will include a new £2.1m state-of-the-art CNC window line along with new cutting and moulder lines, and improvements to the assembly shop with new conveyors, roller tables and ancillary equipment. The first of the new machinery will arrive in Q4 2023.

“This is the company’s biggest investment in the last 15 years, which aims to deliver 20-25% growth for the company over the next three years,” said managing director, Morten Bach Valsted.

Morten Bach Valsted, managing director of Allan Brothers. Picture: Pictorial Photography

“It will make a massive difference to our overall output, speed of production, as well as making us a much more energy efficient and sustainable manufacturer of timber windows and doors.”

The planned upgrades will be phased in over a six-month time frame, with existing manufacturing processes gradually migrating to avoid disruption or any loss of production.

“We have for some time been making improvements across the whole company from streamlining back-office sales and purchasing through to the factory floor and dispatch, including the recent introduction of a brand-new customer showroom,” Mr Bach Valsted revealed.

“This latest investment is a logical next step designed to deliver greater growth and profitability, better service for customers and ultimately better job prospects and security for our workforce.”

Founded in 1811, Allan Brothers currently employs 93 staff and has a long history of manufacturing traditionally crafted timber and Alu Clad windows and doors for the new build, home improvement and general specification/architectural markets.

Since 2007 Allan Brothers has been a part of Inwido. Its business concept is to develop and sell the market’s best customised window and door solutions through a decentralised structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth. Inwido consists of 29 business units with approximately 4,600 employees in 11 countries.