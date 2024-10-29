An Aldi employee has been named Apprentice of the Year due to her strong work ethic and dedication, which has seen her progress to deputy store manager.

Winner, Molly Collins, first joined the apprenticeship in 2022 at the Cramlington Aldi branch, and has achieved the award following her recent promotion – reflecting her hard work and commitment to the team.

Recognised for her for her passion for delivering exceptional service, her drive for continuous improvement, and her unwavering support of her colleagues, Molly’s positive attitude and determination have made her an invaluable asset to the Cramlington store.

The achievement was celebrated at Aldi’s apprenticeship graduation ceremony where she received a prize of £250 plus an award to commemorate her win.

Speaking about her experience at Aldi, Molly said: “I’ve had an incredible time during my apprenticeship and am thrilled to receive this award. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, passionate about what I do and excited to aim high as I continue my journey with Aldi.”

Sandy Mitchell, regional managing director at Aldi UK, also commented: “We’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Molly on her well-deserved award. Her journey is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication at Aldi.”

Expanding on the opportunities available at Aldi, Sandy says: “We are immensely proud of all our apprentices and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this year’s graduates. We’re excited to welcome even more inspiring colleagues to the team next year.”