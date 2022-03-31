An Aldi staff member stocks the bread shelves at one of their stores.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the county, with salaries of up to £11.10 per hour.

This includes full-time positions such as stock assistant and store assistant, all the way up to deputy manager.

Stores in Northumberland where Aldi is looking to hire include Alnwick, Bedlington, and Hexham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with 2,000 more jobs expected.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Northumberland.

“We look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”