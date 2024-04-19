Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supermarket pairs its stores with local charities, community groups, and food banks that collect unsold fresh and chilled food.

20 Northumberland causes are signed up to the programme, which is run through community giving platform Neighbourly.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families and food banks regularly see heightened demand.

833,600 meals were donated by Aldi throughout the UK. (Photo by Aldi/Daniel Graves)

“By working with such amazing charities in Northumberland through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, said: "The ongoing cost of living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.