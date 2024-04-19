Aldi supermarkets in Northumberland donate 4,600 meals during Easter school holidays
The supermarket pairs its stores with local charities, community groups, and food banks that collect unsold fresh and chilled food.
20 Northumberland causes are signed up to the programme, which is run through community giving platform Neighbourly.
Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families and food banks regularly see heightened demand.
“By working with such amazing charities in Northumberland through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”
Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, said: "The ongoing cost of living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.
“Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities.”