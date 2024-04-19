Aldi supermarkets in Northumberland donate 4,600 meals during Easter school holidays

Aldi donated more than 4,600 meals to good causes in Northumberland during the recent Easter school holidays.
By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
The supermarket pairs its stores with local charities, community groups, and food banks that collect unsold fresh and chilled food.

20 Northumberland causes are signed up to the programme, which is run through community giving platform Neighbourly.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families and food banks regularly see heightened demand.

833,600 meals were donated by Aldi throughout the UK. (Photo by Aldi/Daniel Graves)833,600 meals were donated by Aldi throughout the UK. (Photo by Aldi/Daniel Graves)
833,600 meals were donated by Aldi throughout the UK. (Photo by Aldi/Daniel Graves)

“By working with such amazing charities in Northumberland through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, said: "The ongoing cost of living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.

“Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities.”

