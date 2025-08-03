Aldi is offering standout pay, perks, and a fast-track application process 🛒

Aldi is raising its minimum UK pay to £13 an hour from September 1, rising to £14.33 inside the M25

Long-serving store workers can earn up to £13.93 nationwide or £14.64 in London

The increase cements Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest-paying supermarket

Rival chains like Tesco and Sainsbury’s offer lower rates, around £12.60 to £12.75 an hour

Aldi is actively hiring for roles including store assistant and warehouse operative via its recruitment website

If you're looking for a retail role that pays well, Aldi just made itself hard to ignore.

From Monday, September 1, store workers across the UK will earn at least £13 an hour – rising to £14.33 within the M25 – as the discount supermarket cements its position as the UK’s highest-paying grocery chain.

And that’s just the starting rate: long-serving staff can see their wages rise to £13.93 outside London and £14.64 inside the capital.

With wages well above the National Living Wage of £12.21, Aldi's recruitment appeal is only growing; competitors like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Lidl also recently increased their hourly rates - but only to around £12.60–£12.75.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said the latest pay increase is a reflection of the “hard work and incredible contribution” of Aldi colleagues, adding that the business is proud to remain the UK’s top-paying supermarket and is committed to supporting its staff “in every way we can.”

(Photo: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How to apply for a job at Aldi

For those interested in joining Aldi, applying is straightforward, and all current vacancies are listed on the supermarket’s recruitment website, aldirecruitment.co.uk, where applicants can search for roles by location and job type.

Positions regularly advertised include store assistant, warehouse operative, cleaner, and deputy store manager roles, along with graduate opportunities such as area manager placements that come with a starting salary of £44,000.

Many of these roles also come with paid breaks, enhanced holiday allowance, and Aldi’s employee discount scheme.

To apply, candidates are asked to register an account on the Aldi recruitment site. From there, they can complete online application forms and, in some cases, assessments tailored to the role.

Some positions may also involve a video interview or in-store trial shift as part of the recruitment process.

Aldi’s application process tends to favour those who are punctual, reliable, and able to handle the fast-paced nature of retail. Prior customer service experience can be helpful, but it isn’t essential.

Enthusiasm, attention to detail, and the ability to work well in a team are all traits Aldi values highly.

