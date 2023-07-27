The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the county, including Alnwick, Blyth and Hexham.

Full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant, stock assistant and deputy manager are available.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Northumberland.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Starting pay for store assistants is £11.40 per hour.