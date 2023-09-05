Aldi donates 5,900 meals to Northumberland charities
All of its stores supported local charities and foodbanks during a period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food via community giving platform Neighbourly.
Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays are always an incredibly hard time for households across the country, made even worse by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. That’s why we committed to supporting even more families in Northumberland this summer via our food donations scheme with Neighbourly.”
Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Demand on charities and foodbanks in Northumberland is incredibly high. This push in donations from Aldi was essential in helping so many families during the school holidays and we know how grateful the organisations were for the supermarket’s support.”
Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores.