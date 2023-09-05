Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All of its stores supported local charities and foodbanks during a period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food via community giving platform Neighbourly.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays are always an incredibly hard time for households across the country, made even worse by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. That’s why we committed to supporting even more families in Northumberland this summer via our food donations scheme with Neighbourly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Demand on charities and foodbanks in Northumberland is incredibly high. This push in donations from Aldi was essential in helping so many families during the school holidays and we know how grateful the organisations were for the supermarket’s support.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...