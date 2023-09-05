News you can trust since 1854
Aldi donates 5,900 meals to Northumberland charities

Aldi stores in Northumberland donated 5,900 meals to families in need during the school summer holidays.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST
All of its stores supported local charities and foodbanks during a period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food via community giving platform Neighbourly.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays are always an incredibly hard time for households across the country, made even worse by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. That’s why we committed to supporting even more families in Northumberland this summer via our food donations scheme with Neighbourly.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Demand on charities and foodbanks in Northumberland is incredibly high. This push in donations from Aldi was essential in helping so many families during the school holidays and we know how grateful the organisations were for the supermarket’s support.”

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores.

