As part of its drive to support British businesses, Aldi is hunting for food, drink and special buys companies as part of an ongoing commitment to spend an additional £3.5 billion a year with UK suppliers by 2025.

Aldi already partners with around 5,000 British suppliers, including North East Primula who are long-term suppliers of the fourth biggest supermarket.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi, said: “Working with UK partners is at the heart of our business and three quarters of our sales are from British suppliers. We are incredibly proud of these partnerships, and it is amazing to watch so many of our suppliers grow with us.

Aldi is calling for small businesses to get in touch as it searches for new suppliers.