Aldi announces there are 100 jobs up for grabs at three of its stores in Northumberland
This includes both full-time and part-time jobs such as store management apprentices and store assistants, all the way up to deputy managers.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.
“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”
In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year – taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79million.
Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally.
Those interested in applying for the jobs need to go to www.aldirecruitment.co.uk
