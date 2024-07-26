Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is currently looking to recruit 100 store colleagues in Northumberland at stores such as Blyth, Cramlington and Hexham.

This includes both full-time and part-time jobs such as store management apprentices and store assistants, all the way up to deputy managers.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally.

In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year – taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79million.

