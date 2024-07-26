Aldi announces there are 100 jobs up for grabs at three of its stores in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Aldi is currently looking to recruit 100 store colleagues in Northumberland at stores such as Blyth, Cramlington and Hexham.

This includes both full-time and part-time jobs such as store management apprentices and store assistants, all the way up to deputy managers.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally.Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally.
Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally.

In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year – taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79million.

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally.

Those interested in applying for the jobs need to go to www.aldirecruitment.co.uk

Related topics:AldiNorthumberlandBlythCramlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.