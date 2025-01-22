Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospitality company, The Doxford Group, is supporting the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) for a second year running.

A portion of ticket sales from its afternoon teas at The Tempus, its hotel near Ellingham, raised £1,530 for the life-saving charity in 2024.

Ben Sisson, CSR and Philanthropy Specialist at GNAAS, said: “We are very grateful for the support we’ve received from The Doxford Group after they selected us as their charity of the year.

"We rely on public donations and need to raise £9.3m a year to remain operational, so we were delighted to hear they’d raised £1,530 from their afternoon teas. This money will help our critical care team continue to respond to severely ill or injured people across the region.”

The Doxford Group's cheque presentation to the Great North Sir Ambulance Service.

This year sees the group expand its fundraising activity with plans to work closely with the team at GNAAS to significantly increase donations and make a larger impact within the local community.

Elain Meenaghan, director of sales at The Doxford Group, said: “It was an easy decision to continue to support GNAAS in 2025. GNAAS provides critical care across Northumberland and the surrounding areas and rescues thousands of patients every year. As a family run business, supporting such a vital service and giving back to our local community is one of The Doxford Group’s core values which we take very seriously.

“This donation is a testament to the generosity of our guests and the importance of community involvement. We thank everyone who joined us for afternoon tea last year and showed their support. We look forward to seeing what this year brings for our charitable partnership.”