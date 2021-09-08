Affordable homes to be delivered after Karbon Homes enters strategic partnership with Homes England
Karbon Homes is entering into a strategic partnership with Homes England, which will provide £131.5 million in funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes over the next few years.
The partnership enables Karbon to bring much-needed affordable homes to both urban and rural locations across the North East and Yorkshire, to meet local housing need.
The 2,200 homes will be equally split into homes for affordable and social rent, including homes to meet a range of supported and specialist needs, as well as homes aimed at helping local people onto the housing ladder, either through shared ownership or the rent to buy scheme.
As part of the agreement with Homes England, Karbon has pledged to use modern methods of construction to build a quarter of the new homes, enabling faster construction times and a reduction in energy use and waste.
Karbon has committed to building at least 220 new homes (10% of this programme) in rural areas and a further 220 homes (10%) for people requiring additional support needs.
Paul Fiddaman, chief executive, Karbon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to be entering into this strategic partnership which will enable us to provide additional affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire.”