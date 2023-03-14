Marc McPake beside the construction work in his restaurant car park, which he says forced him to close his business.

Marc and Allison McPake, the owners of seafood restaurant Caboose, announced the closure of the much-loved venue last week and blamed a huge downturn in trade on the construction site of the new Energy Central Campus in Blyth, which has extended into the restaurant’s car park.

The energy campus is being delivered by Advance Northumberland, which is wholly owned by the county council. Work got underway just two months ago, and since then Caboose has seen an 80% downturn in trade.

However, at a meeting of the council’s corporate services and economic growth overview and scrutiny meeting, officials from the company said they had done all they could to support the business and the owners.

Andrew Mowbray, head of project management at Advance, said: “It is a difficult one. The first thing to say is they are a tenant of the port of Blyth and they have been kept informed throughout the development of what will be taking place on that site.

“The construction site is right outside their front door and there is nothing we can do about that. He has taken the decision that he doesn’t want to continue with his business. It has been a struggle for a number of months due to the various other factors in the economy.

“Some of the claims that were made around the construction site have been grossly exaggerated. We provided a temporary car park and signage to alert customers that he was open for business.

“We have met with him, with the local MP, with councillors and the port of Blyth on two occasions to see what we can do to support him. The impact of the construction project has not been the cause of his demise.”

Mr Mowbray’s remarks came after questions from Labour councillor Alex Wallace, who represents the Sleekburn ward.

He said: “We have had the closure of the most successful restaurant in Blyth, and I’m afraid Advance and the Port of Blyth got the blame square between their eyes. Caboose was very successful, punching above it’s weight successfully.

“I would love to have something like it in Bedlington. Can you tell me if you what measures you took to protect an existing company?

“The owner has fought through the pandemic and through everything else, and four editions of Come Dine With Me! It is a loss. I think this is an opportunity for you to tell your side of the story.”

Mr McPake last week said he felt “angry, frustrated and let down” after the closure, adding: “When someone rocks up in your car park and pretty much closes access to your building and there’s a full blown construction site within two metres of your front door, there’s very little you can do about that.”