Advance Northumberland is significantly expanding its workforce and creating exciting new career opportunities for people across the county.

From site managers and property maintenance to commercial surveying and ecology, there are 12 roles now open across multiple parts of the business, including its housing development arm, Ascent Homes.

Owned by Northumberland County Council, the roles are part the companies continued investment in quality homes, sustainable placemaking, and the maintenance of assets across the county.

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland, said: “We have a newly established five-year business plan, which is aligned with the County Council’s vision for Northumberland.

"Our strategy focuses on delivering real impact across the entire county, from Berwick to Rothbury and across to Haltwhistle.

“We are committed to driving inclusive economic growth through a broad range of development initiatives, from housing to commercial investment.

“This recruitment round reflects our confidence in the county’s future and our ongoing commitment to creating good-quality employment for local people. The jobs advertised cover a range of skills, backgrounds and experience needed.

Steven added: “It’s an exciting time to join Advance Northumberland. We are proud to be one of Northumberland’s most reputable employers, offering long-term career paths and the chance to make a real difference across the communities we serve.”

Advance Northumberland is behind some of the county’s most transformative regeneration schemes and is widely recognised for delivering social and economic value alongside its commercial and residential developments.

For more information and to apply for any of the roles, visit www.advancenorthumberland.co.uk.