The leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Northumberland County Council, who represents the Plessey ward in Blyth, is the longest serving of Advance Northumberland’s directors, having joined the board on the company’s creation in 2018.

Cllr Reid, who also led the Liberal Democrat administration as leader of the council from 2009 to 2013, said: “I am delighted to become chair of the board of directors of Advance Northumberland, at a time when we are working on some fantastic projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Advance Northumberland has a superb and committed team of talented staff, and I’m very much looking forward to developing and supporting them further; using my experience to ensure we deliver for the businesses, residents and the community of Northumberland.”

Jeff Reid, new chairman of Advance Northumberland

Robin Earl, group executive director at Advance Northumberland, added: “Jeff has earned his place as chair of our board of directors, and we are delighted to recognise his knowledge and experience, incredible commitment, and growing influence on the success of our business and that of Northumberland.

"His expertise will be vital to our future development and the strategic direction as a group working alongside our shareholder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance Northumberland is a unique economic regeneration company, established by Northumberland County Council with a clear remit to improve prosperity, quality of life and increase business activity throughout the communities of Northumberland.