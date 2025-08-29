Andrew Moffatt, chair of Advance Northumberland.

Advance Northumberland has appointed Andrew Moffat as the new chairman of its board of directors.

He brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors, having previously served as CEO of the Port of Tyne and held senior roles at Orange and 3 UK.

He will take on the role following the end of previous chair Jeff Reid’s tenure. He is currently a non-executive member of Advance Northumberland’s board.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "We undertook a rigorous process to find the right individual to lead Advance Northumberland, and Andrew stood out for his exceptional track record and deep understanding of the region.

"His appointment marks an exciting new chapter, and I look forward to seeing the continued positive impact Advance Northumberland will have under his leadership.

"I also wish to add that the outgoing chair Jeff Reid made a significant difference during his time with the company will be missed."

Andrew said: "I am honoured to take on the role. The organisation plays a vital role in driving investment, economic growth and improving quality of life across the county.

"I look forward to working with the talented team and our partners to build on the strong foundations laid by Jeff and help deliver meaningful change for Northumberland’s communities."

Jeff Reid, who stood down as a county councillor in May, added: “It has been a privilege to serve as chair of Advance Northumberland. I am proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Advance Northumberland is a diverse property investment and development business, delivering opportunities to improve prosperity, tackle inequalities and drive economic growth in support of Northumberland County Council.