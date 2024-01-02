Ad Gefrin, the Wooler-based distillery and Anglo-Saxon museum, has appointed a new managing director.

Andy Ross, previously commercial director, now takes on overall responsibility for both the visitor experience and distillery.

The move will allow the other two executive directors, Dr Chris Ferguson and Ben Murphy, to concentrate on their specialist areas – the museum experience and distilling respectively.

The £16m private enterprise, which opened last spring, is looking to builds on its first few months of operation to drive forward in the national and international cultural tourism and spirits markets.

Andy Ross, new managing director at Ad Gefrin.

Andy first joined Ad Gefrin in September 2022 with nearly 20 years’ experience in the drinks and hospitality business.

As a highly regarded entrepreneur, he and partner Pete Hunt established Fresh Element which until last year was, amongst other enterprises, responsible for Six Restaurant and the food, beverage, and events offer at BALTIC Gateshead.

Eileen Ferguson, who co-founded Ad Gefrin with her husband, Alan, said: “From the outset, Andy has displayed an invaluable commercial understanding whilst fully understanding our brand, and commitment to family and community.

"He has brought wisdom, enterprise, commitment to our values and a quiet assurance that epitomises the needs of the business moving forward.

"Having had a really successful launch, Alan and I are excited and confident that we are making the most of the exceptional expertise in our senior team and have the structure to drive forward from strength to strength.”