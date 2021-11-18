Active Northumberland recruiting fitness and swimming instructors

Fitness instructors are wanted by Active Northumberland.

Full qualification isn’t required as training will be given and the positions are available part-time to fit around other commitments.

Gareth Baister, wellness and retention manager at Active Northumberland, said: “Being a group fitness instructor or a swimming instructor might not necessarily have been a career you had thought about previously, but if you have a confident personality and are a keep-fit regular then it may be something you would like to consider.

"We run classes at all times of the day and evening so can offer flexible working hours that can fit around other commitments you may have, and of course full training and support will be given.”

Instructors must be confident and have a basic understanding of swimming skills but being friendly, enthusiastic, reliable and able to interact with children are the key qualities.”