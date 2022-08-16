Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Level 2 Leisure Team Member apprenticeships are being offered, which will provide the opportunity for young people and adult learners to ‘earn while they learn’ in a real job.

The apprenticeships will also help young people gain nationally recognised qualifications and ‘valuable’ experience in a what has been described as a busy and varied leisure setting.

Training will be based at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick and the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth over an 18-month period as part of the apprenticeship programme.

Active Northumberland is recruiting apprentices.

Graduates will receive a Level 2 Leisure Team Member Standard, Level 2 in Pool Lifeguarding, Level 2 in Swimming Teaching, a Level 2 in Fitness and Gym Instructing, and a Level 3 in First Aid.

They will also become eligible to be an affiliate member of the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

The training will be provided in partnership with specialist training provider Creative Sport & Leisure, who will aim to ensure that all training is current, reflects a ‘changing national landscape’ for sport and leisure.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland said: “We are looking for passionate and committed people to become part of our fantastic team.

“The apprenticeships will give hands on experience in all aspects of our busy sports centres and offer a great opportunity for anyone who would like a career within the leisure industry.”

For the leisure team member apprenticeships at Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick, visit https://nland.cc/Alnwick