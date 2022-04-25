Berwick leisure centre.

Ten apprenticeships are being offered, providing the opportunity for young people and adult learners to earn while they learn in a real job, while gaining nationally recognised qualifications and experience in a leisure setting.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland said: “We are looking for passionate and committed people to become part of our fantastic team here at Active Northumberland.

“The apprenticeships will give hands on experience in all aspects of our busy sports centres and offer a great opportunity for anyone who would like a career within the leisure industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Northumberland is partnering with specialist training provider Creative Sport & Leisure, to ensure that all training is current, reflects the changing national landscape for sport and leisure and that the apprentice is at the heart of the programme.

There are nine Level two Leisure Team Member apprenticeships on offer – one role at each of the main leisure centres.

The role will support, enhance and deliver the day-to-day operations and services of a leisure and fitness facility.

On successful completion of the 18-month apprenticeship candidates will be eligible to become an affiliate member of the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

A Level 3, Business Support Apprenticeship is also on offer at Concordia Leisure Centre.

The role is 12–18 months long and will involve supporting the running of the business by conducting day to day administrative duties.