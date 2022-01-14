Greaves West & Ayre's new staff.

In the last few months, each of the three GWA offices in Berwick, Haddington and Bournmoor has seen an increase in personnel.

Positions have been across GWA’s many departments, from IT to VAT, and at every level – from apprentices to senior management.

This takes GWA’s total workforce to 141, strengthening its place as one of the largest independent accountancy and wealth management firms working outside of Edinburgh and Newcastle, and one of the biggest employers in the area.

As well as new recruits, there have been been a number of significant senior promotions within the existing team.

The firm also launched the GWA Academy, a training and development centre of excellence that facilitates and promotes internal education and skill sharing, allowing all employees to develop their talent and grow confidently.

The investment in people has been mirrored by a significant financial investment in new technology upgrades as the firm continues its commitment to provide flexible and rewarding careers and its clients with the support they need as the economy rebuilds.

After a demanding 18 months due to Covid-19, the firm has emerged in an even stronger position prepared for continued growth.

Roseanne Bennett, training partner at GWA, said “Like most businesses, the pandemic challenged us on both a commercial and personal basis.

“But we stepped up and almost overnight went from running the business from three offices to operating out of 90 spare rooms, home offices and kitchen tables across the country without compromising client confidentiality and security.”

“Our ability to innovate and to operate flexibly has been key to dealing with the crisis and preparing for recovery. I am incredibly proud of how everyone worked together to support our clients with their unprecedented business and IT needs over the last 18 or so months.”