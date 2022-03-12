After the success of their three original, larger, treehouses in January 2020, the hotel in Carrville, County Durham, has unveiled four new A frame treehouses.

Just weeks after launching and bookings are already flying in for Chaffinch, Robin, Pheasant and Magpie.

Here's what to expect from a stay amongst the trees.

Inside The Pheasant, one of four new treehouses at Ramside Hall

Though each of the treehouses is slightly different, they all follow a similar decor theme.

The four new additions have a less alpine theme than their bigger counterparts, with a more vibrant, modern colour palette of bright yellow, blue and gold.

Expect copper baths, sofas designed for luxury lounging, a real flame fire (it’s gas, so no need to chop your own wood), American-style fridges and nods to the site’s architecture with books on treehouses and more to leaf through.

There's four new treehouses: Chaffinch, Robin, Pheasant and Magpie

The A frame treehouses are smaller than the original trio of treehouses and are designed more for couples or small families, rather than groups.

As such, it can sleep two, in a whopping 7ft bed, on the mezzanine double bedroom and a further two in a fold-down bed downstairs, which is cleverly disguised in the wall. To accommodate multiple guests, there’s a downstairs shower room and toilet, as well as shower, bath and en-suite upstairs.

Another bonus of the new accommodation is that each has its own hot tub and sauna on the private terraces, which aren’t overlooked by their neighbours.

Dining

The living room at The Pheasant, one of four new A-frame treehouses at Ramside Hall

The treehouses have the beauty of feeling well away from the hustle and bustle of the main hotel, while also conveniently being only a couple of minutes away.

For dinner, you can choose to dine in the hotel’s restaurants, either steakhouse The Rib Room, with its feel of a French bistro, or in Fusion, the more modern pan-Asian restaurant at the neighbouring spa.

You can ring to reception for the concierge to take you to and from the treehouse, for free.

However, if you’re looking for a truly peaceful escape you could bring your own food for the well-equipped kitchen so you can enjoy more of the treehouse. Or, order a takeaway from Fusion if you really want to sit back and relax.

Cooked and continental breakfasts are available at the two previously-mentioned restaurants, as well as a buffet in the carvery. Or, you can order a continental breakfast to be delivered to the treehouse which arrives in a tiered chest, laden with pastries, meats, fruits, cereal and croissants.

You can also ring for the concierge to take you down to the golf course or the award-winning spa to enjoy its facilities, with gym and swimming pool access included in the price.

The experience

Despite being in the grounds of one of the area’s best-positioned hotels for road links, with the A690 and A1, a stone’s throw away, the new treehouses really have the feel of a more rural escape.

Though the main house can be viewed from the private deck areas, the 18th fairway of The Prince Bishops Golf Course and the neighbouring trees, home to many twittering birds, really make you feel like you’re out in the woods somewhere.

They’ve also done a good job of shielding the neighbouring decks from each other too, to give a truly private feel as you sink into the tubs under a blanket of stars.

Prices

The new A frame treehouses are priced from £495 a night (for up to four people) mid-week, with prices rising at weekends. The treehouses are also pet-friendly for those with four-legged friends in tow.

You can choose to dine at Rib Room, one of three restaurants at the hotel

