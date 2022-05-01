A good start for Abbi’s shop in Berwick

Described as a ‘lifestyle boutique’, puddles in West Street sells eco-friendly products such as homeware, cards, jewellery and umbrellas – using suppliers from Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.
Owner Abbi Kewin said: “I was staying in Berwick with a friend last July when I saw the place being painted and as it has always been a pipe dream of mine to have an independent shop, I called the landlord as it looked the ideal size. We shook hands on it a week later.
“I opened in November and the locals have been very supportive so far. I already have some regular customers.
“As far as I’m concerned, the more independent shops there are, the better it is for towns like Berwick.
“My dachshund (sausage dog) Shakira is becoming a local celebrity with all the lovely comments from customers and mentions on social media.”