A good start for Abbi’s shop in Berwick

Described as a ‘lifestyle boutique’, puddles in West Street sells eco-friendly products such as homeware, cards, jewellery and umbrellas – using suppliers from Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

Owner Abbi Kewin said: “I was staying in Berwick with a friend last July when I saw the place being painted and as it has always been a pipe dream of mine to have an independent shop, I called the landlord as it looked the ideal size. We shook hands on it a week later.

“I opened in November and the locals have been very supportive so far. I already have some regular customers.

“As far as I’m concerned, the more independent shops there are, the better it is for towns like Berwick.