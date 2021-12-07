1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Sunderland Empire, December 10 – January 2

TV legend Su Pollard is set to cast a spell over Wearside as the Wicked Queen this Christmas. The entertainer will be playing the Wicked Queen in Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs when panto returns to Sunderland Empire from Friday, December 10 2021 – Sunday, January 2, 2022. Su will join Miss Rory, aka Dan Cunningham, from Newcastle’s Boulevard club, who will star as the hilarious Nurse Rorina, as well as South Shields comic Tom Whalley as Muddles the Jester. Tickets priced from £13 are available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online atwww.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland

Photo: David James Wood