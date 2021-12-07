As the festive tradition returns, we’ve rounded up some of the shows taking place across the region this Christmas.
1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Sunderland Empire, December 10 – January 2
TV legend Su Pollard is set to cast a spell over Wearside as the Wicked Queen this Christmas. The entertainer will be playing the Wicked Queen in Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs when panto returns to Sunderland Empire from Friday, December 10 2021 – Sunday, January 2, 2022. Su will join Miss Rory, aka Dan Cunningham, from Newcastle’s Boulevard club, who will star as the hilarious Nurse Rorina, as well as South Shields comic Tom Whalley as Muddles the Jester. Tickets priced from £13 are available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online atwww.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland
Photo: David James Wood
2. Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, Theatre Royal, Newcastle, November 23 - January 9, 2022
Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs is at Theatre Royal, Newcastle from November 23, 2021 to January 9, 2022. With madcap comedy from Newcastle panto favourites Danny Adams (Muddles), Clive Webb (The Henchman) and Chris Hayward (who we discover for the first time has a villainous side, playing The Wicked Queen), the production also sees X Factor star Joe McElderry join the cast, as The Man in The Mirror, the return of Danny & Mick’s Mick Potts and musical theatre star Carole Stennett. Tickets from www.theatreroyal.co.uk
Photo: submitted
3. Rapunzel, Customs House, South Shields, November 26 - January 8
South Shields Arts Centre The Customs House will really let down their hair this Christmas with the welcome return of their award winning “little panto with the big heart”. Rapunzel,
originally planned to be given the full Customs House Christmas make over in 2019 but due to coronavirus restrictions, was placed on hold until audiences could safely return to
theatres without social distancing, will open on November 26, 2021 and runs until January 8, 2022. Tickets from www.customshouse.co.uk
Photo: submitted
4. Robin Hood, Gala Durham, November 24 - January 9
Written & Directed by Neil Armstrong and Paul Hartley, Robin Hood is at Durham's Gala Theatre from November 24 to January 9. More fun and mayhem from your favourite panto family, as they all head for Sherwood Forest to tell the tale of heroic outlaw Robin Hood, his merry men (and women!), and his battles with the evil Sheriff of Nottingham. Tickets from galadurham.co.uk
Photo: submitted