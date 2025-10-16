30 Northumberland businesses shortlisted in North East England Tourism Awards
The annual awards celebrate the region’s finest places to visit, taste, stay and experience.
The finalists will now be subject to a rigorous second round of judging by independent experts, who will either make pre-arranged or secret ‘mystery shopper’ visits between now and December.
Finalists will compete across 18 diverse categories.
Winners in the core categories will then have the chance to compete nationally at the VisitEngland Awards in June 2026.
The winner of the Tourism Festival or Event category will be decided by an online public vote, which will open in early 2026.
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham
Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear
Whitehouse Farm Centre, Northumberland
B&B and Guest House of the Year
Redesdale Arms, Northumberland
The Beresford Arms, Northumberland
The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, Northumberland
Business Events Venue of the Year
Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Tyne & Wear
Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter, Tyne & Wear
The Catalyst, Tyne & Wear
Utilita Arena Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Northumberland Nook, Northumberland
The Roundhouses, Northumberland
Tranwell Farm Holidays, Northumberland
Experience of the Year
Athey's Moor Flying School, Northumberland
Blackfriars Cookery School, Tyne & Wear
Newcastle Tour Company, Tyne & Wear
The Canny Chocolate Company, Tyne & Wear
Tourism Festival or Event of the Year
Father Christmas at The Old Gaol, Northumberland
Kynren – An Epic Tale of England, County Durham
Santa Experience, Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear
Northumberland County Show, Northumberland
Large Hotel of the Year
Great North Hotel, Tyne & Wear
INNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
Rockliffe Hall, County Durham
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, County Durham
Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear
Roman Vindolanda Fort & Museum, Northumberland
New Tourism Business of the Year
Good Times Bike Hire, Northumberland
Hepple Wilds, Northumberland
Sheepfolds Stables, Tyne & Wear
Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland
Pub of the Year
Rigg & Furrow, Northumberland
The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest, Northumberland
The Middle Inn, Northumberland
Three Mile, Tyne & Wear
Regenerative Tourism Award
Dalton Moor Farm and School of Sustainable Living & Wellbeing, County Durham
Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham
Hepple Wilds, Northumberland
Maldron Hotel Newcastle, Tyne & Wear
The Rising Star Award
Elizabeth Cowell, Vindolanda, Northumberland
Jaden Dixon, Kynren, County Durham
Natasha Hambly, Forestry England, County Durham
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
Mains Cottages, Northumberland
Tiptoe Retreat, Northumberland
Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland
Small Hotel of the Year
Jesmond Dene House, Tyne & Wear
Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Northumberland
Seaham Hall, County Durham
The Tempus, Northumberland
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Northumberland
Kielder Observatory, Northumberland
Tanfield Railway, Tyne & Wear
Taste of North East England Award
Babul's, County Durham
Blackfriars, Tyne & Wear
The Lord Crewe Bamburgh, Northumberland
Unsung Hero Award
Big River Bakery, Tyne & Wear
The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Tyne & Wear
The Vindolanda Charitable Trust, Northumberland
Volunteer of the Year
Kynren Volunteers, County Durham
Lit & Phil Volunteers, Tyne & Wear
Northumberland County Show Volunteers, Northumberland
Northumberland National Park Volunteers, Northumberland