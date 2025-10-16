30 Northumberland businesses shortlisted in North East England Tourism Awards

An incredible 30 Northumberland businesses have been shortlisted for the 2026 Destination North East England Tourism Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the region’s finest places to visit, taste, stay and experience.

The finalists will now be subject to a rigorous second round of judging by independent experts, who will either make pre-arranged or secret ‘mystery shopper’ visits between now and December.

Finalists will compete across 18 diverse categories.

Finalists include The Beresford Arms in Whalton, Ad Gefrin in Wooler, Lord Crewe Arms in Bamburgh and The Tempus near Ellingham.

Winners in the core categories will then have the chance to compete nationally at the VisitEngland Awards in June 2026.

The winner of the Tourism Festival or Event category will be decided by an online public vote, which will open in early 2026.

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham

Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear

Whitehouse Farm Centre, Northumberland

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Redesdale Arms, Northumberland

The Beresford Arms, Northumberland

The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, Northumberland

Business Events Venue of the Year

Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Tyne & Wear

Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter, Tyne & Wear

The Catalyst, Tyne & Wear

Utilita Arena Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Northumberland Nook, Northumberland

The Roundhouses, Northumberland

Tranwell Farm Holidays, Northumberland

Experience of the Year

Athey's Moor Flying School, Northumberland

Blackfriars Cookery School, Tyne & Wear

Newcastle Tour Company, Tyne & Wear

The Canny Chocolate Company, Tyne & Wear

Tourism Festival or Event of the Year

Father Christmas at The Old Gaol, Northumberland

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England, County Durham

Santa Experience, Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear

Northumberland County Show, Northumberland

Large Hotel of the Year

Great North Hotel, Tyne & Wear

INNSiDE by Meliá Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

Rockliffe Hall, County Durham

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, County Durham

Life Science Centre, Tyne & Wear

Roman Vindolanda Fort & Museum, Northumberland

New Tourism Business of the Year

Good Times Bike Hire, Northumberland

Hepple Wilds, Northumberland

Sheepfolds Stables, Tyne & Wear

Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland

Pub of the Year

Rigg & Furrow, Northumberland

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest, Northumberland

The Middle Inn, Northumberland

Three Mile, Tyne & Wear

Regenerative Tourism Award

Dalton Moor Farm and School of Sustainable Living & Wellbeing, County Durham

Dalton Park Outlet & Outdoors, County Durham

Hepple Wilds, Northumberland

Maldron Hotel Newcastle, Tyne & Wear

The Rising Star Award

Elizabeth Cowell, Vindolanda, Northumberland

Jaden Dixon, Kynren, County Durham

Natasha Hambly, Forestry England, County Durham

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Mains Cottages, Northumberland

Tiptoe Retreat, Northumberland

Warksburn Old Church, Northumberland

Small Hotel of the Year

Jesmond Dene House, Tyne & Wear

Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Northumberland

Seaham Hall, County Durham

The Tempus, Northumberland

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Northumberland

Kielder Observatory, Northumberland

Tanfield Railway, Tyne & Wear

Taste of North East England Award

Babul's, County Durham

Blackfriars, Tyne & Wear

The Lord Crewe Bamburgh, Northumberland

Unsung Hero Award

Big River Bakery, Tyne & Wear

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Tyne & Wear

The Vindolanda Charitable Trust, Northumberland

Volunteer of the Year

Kynren Volunteers, County Durham

Lit & Phil Volunteers, Tyne & Wear

Northumberland County Show Volunteers, Northumberland

Northumberland National Park Volunteers, Northumberland