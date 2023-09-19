News you can trust since 1854
21 new apprentices start at Cramlington manufacturing and construction firm Merit

New apprentices have started at a manufacturing and construction firm in Cramlington this month, as part of the company’s latest training scheme.
By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
21 apprentices have started at Merit, which has taken on a total of 77 apprentices over the last 10 years.

They will study a multi-skill course at Northumberland College or an electrical and welding course at TDR Training in Newcastle, and are guaranteed a permanent position when they finish the four year programme.

Welding apprentice Molly Giles said: “I chose an apprenticeship as I felt like I needed a good qualification, and this was the right option for me.

New engineering apprentices, from left, Sophie Orrick, Molly Giles, Emily Anderson, Katie Priest and Jasmine Henson. (Photo by Merit)New engineering apprentices, from left, Sophie Orrick, Molly Giles, Emily Anderson, Katie Priest and Jasmine Henson. (Photo by Merit)
New engineering apprentices, from left, Sophie Orrick, Molly Giles, Emily Anderson, Katie Priest and Jasmine Henson. (Photo by Merit)
“As a hands-on person, I am looking forward to the physicality of the apprenticeship, learning new skills and getting to work in the factory environment.”

Multi-skilled engineering apprentice Katie Priest added: “My apprenticeship with Merit enables me to learn in a practical manner and offers an exciting introduction to the workforce.

“Not only am I building a career with Merit, but I am also building on myself as an individual.”

The apprentices will receive day-to-day mentoring and experience of specialist skills across Merit’s projects in addition to their college classes.

Merit’s new engineering apprentices at their Cramlington site. (Photo by Merit)Merit’s new engineering apprentices at their Cramlington site. (Photo by Merit)
Merit’s new engineering apprentices at their Cramlington site. (Photo by Merit)

April Twentyman, HR manager at Merit, said: “Apprentices are as much a part of the team as any other employee within the business, and they each play an important role in the company’s continuing growth.

“Through continuous training, exposure to specialist skills, and input from college, apprentices will have the opportunity to travel and support on a working construction site.

“This is something that will really prepare them for long-term career roles.”

