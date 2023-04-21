19 pubs, bars, hotels, shops and businesses for sale in Northumberland

A host of hospitality and retail properties are on the market in Northumberland at the moment.
1. South Road, Alnwick
The former Ford dealership on South Road Industrial Estate is for sale through HTA Real Estate for £800,000. Photo: RightMove
2. Plough on the Hill
The Plough on the Hill, West Allerdean, near Berwick, is for sale through McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £1.5m. Photo: National World
3. Battlesteads
Battlesteads Hotel, near Wark, is for sale through Christie & Co for £2.25m. Photo: Google
4. Hexham shop
A commercial/residential investment property located just off the marketplace in Hexham is for sale through Hilton Smythe for £450,000. Photo: RightMove