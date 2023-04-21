News you can trust since 1854
For sale in Northumberland.

19 pubs, bars, hotels, shops and businesses for sale in Northumberland

A host of hospitality and retail properties are on the market in Northumberland at the moment.

By Ian Smith
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

Here are 19 pubs, bars, hotels, shops and businesses for sale on RightMove.

The former Ford dealership on South Road Industrial Estate is for sale through HTA Real Estate for £800,000.

1. South Road, Alnwick

The former Ford dealership on South Road Industrial Estate is for sale through HTA Real Estate for £800,000. Photo: RightMove

The Plough on the Hill, West Allerdean, near Berwick, is for sale through McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £1.5m.

2. Plough on the Hill

The Plough on the Hill, West Allerdean, near Berwick, is for sale through McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £1.5m. Photo: National World

Battlesteads Hotel, near Wark, is for sale through Christie & Co for £2.25m.

3. Battlesteads

Battlesteads Hotel, near Wark, is for sale through Christie & Co for £2.25m. Photo: Google

A commercial/residential investment property located just off the marketplace in Hexham is for sale through Hilton Smythe for £450,000.

4. Hexham shop

A commercial/residential investment property located just off the marketplace in Hexham is for sale through Hilton Smythe for £450,000. Photo: RightMove

