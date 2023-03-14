News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
Development sites in Northumberland.
Development sites in Northumberland.
Development sites in Northumberland.

19 major developments planned or under construction in Northumberland

Construction work is in progress around many parts of Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT

New homes and businesses are being built along with new community facilities such as a hospital, school and leisure centre while repairs are ensuring historic monuments are preserved for many years to come.

Here are 19 sites in Northumberland where work has started or is planned in the coming months.

Ad Gefrin, the much-anticipated new £16m Northumbrian Anglo-Saxon Museum and whisky distillery nearing completion in Wooler, will open its doors on March 25, although local residents can get a sneak peek before then.

1. Wooler

Ad Gefrin, the much-anticipated new £16m Northumbrian Anglo-Saxon Museum and whisky distillery nearing completion in Wooler, will open its doors on March 25, although local residents can get a sneak peek before then. Photo: Sally Ann Norman

Photo Sales
A brand new fantasy village play area called Lilidorei will be located at The Alnwick Garden and is due to open this spring.

2. Alnwick Garden

A brand new fantasy village play area called Lilidorei will be located at The Alnwick Garden and is due to open this spring. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Building work on Berwick’s new £35million hospital has begun, although a large proportion of the services infrastructure and fit-out will be built off-site at the factory of Merit Health in Cramlington.

3. Berwick hospital CGI.jpg

Building work on Berwick’s new £35million hospital has begun, although a large proportion of the services infrastructure and fit-out will be built off-site at the factory of Merit Health in Cramlington. Photo: Merit

Photo Sales
A new £21m Morpeth Leisure Centre is still on track to open to the public in early 2023.

4. Morpeth

A new £21m Morpeth Leisure Centre is still on track to open to the public in early 2023. Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Northumberland