New homes and businesses are being built along with new community facilities such as a hospital, school and leisure centre while repairs are ensuring historic monuments are preserved for many years to come.
Here are 19 sites in Northumberland where work has started or is planned in the coming months.
1. Wooler
Ad Gefrin, the much-anticipated new £16m Northumbrian Anglo-Saxon Museum and whisky distillery nearing completion in Wooler, will open its doors on March 25, although local residents can get a sneak peek before then. Photo: Sally Ann Norman
2. Alnwick Garden
A brand new fantasy village play area called Lilidorei will be located at The Alnwick Garden and is due to open this spring. Photo: supplied
Building work on Berwick’s new £35million hospital has begun, although a large proportion of the services infrastructure and fit-out will be built off-site at the factory of Merit Health in Cramlington. Photo: Merit
4. Morpeth
A new £21m Morpeth Leisure Centre is still on track to open to the public in early 2023. Photo: supplied