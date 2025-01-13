Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cramlington-headquartered construction company have hired 18 new apprentices who have begun their careers at the factory, taking the number of recruits on the scheme to 95.

Ten multi-skilled engineering apprentices have been recruited through Northumberland College and eight electrical apprentices have been recruited through Northumberland Skills, who deliver on behalf of Northumberland Council.

The apprenticeship scheme launched in 2013 and now has a total of 95 participants. The programme provides skills and experience whilst also guaranteeing job security for individuals upon completion.

Through mentoring, exposure to specialist skills and college attendance, apprentices will have the opportunity to support across Merit’s projects.

Merit headquarters, Cramlington.

These include: Berwick’s new £35m Community Hospital, a therapy-led rehabilitation unit on site at Norwich Community Hospital and Woking Community Hospital’s new Community Diagnostic Hub.

April Twentyman, HR manager at Merit said: “I am delighted to welcome the 18 new apprentices to Merit.

"Our apprenticeship programme is designed to ensure that each individual receives the necessary training, mentorship and experience so that they feel equipped to start their careers upon completion of their programme.

“Apprentices are valuable members of our team, and each of them will contribute towards the long-term growth and success of the company.”

Speaking of kick-starting her career as an electrical apprentice at Merit, Abby Campbell said: “When the opportunity came up to start an apprenticeship at Merit, I jumped at the chance.

“I am so grateful to Merit for giving me this opportunity, not only am I a female entering a male-dominated industry, but I am also older than the average apprentice as well.

“So far, I have worked closely with the electrical team and to be able to learn from some exceptional mentors is an amazing experience for me.”

Iain Nixon, vice principal Partnership and Business Solutions at Northumberland College said: “Northumberland College is delighted to be working in partnership with Merit.

"Merit truly understands the value that apprenticeships can bring to their company and sees them as a great way of developing their future workforce.”

Alyn Carr, Head of Curriculum at Northumberland Skills, commented: “We’re thrilled to see our apprentices take this next step with Merit, a company that shares our commitment to upskilling and nurturing new talent.

Together, we’re helping to build a skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of the modern construction industry."