From shops and cafés to pubs and salons – here are 12 businesses currently on the market in Northumberland, offering the chance for a fresh lifestyle change or the perfect addition to an existing portfolio.
All of these properties are available on Rightmove.
1. The Curious Cookie (Seahouses)
A bakery and coffee business located in a tourist hotspot by the coast at Seahouses, on the market for just under £40k. Photo: Rightmove
2. Hays Travel (Ashington)
The space currently occupying Hays Travel is for sale for £140k. Photo: Rightmove
3. Bistro 23 (Alnmouth)
A popular bistro and tea rooms available for £750k. Photo: Rightmove
4. Paxton's Fish and Chips (Hexham)
The shop premises with three tenanted flats above are for sale for £600k. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.