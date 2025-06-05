A village grocery business, tea and coffee room with an average weekly turnover of £5.8k is on the market for offers over £175.A village grocery business, tea and coffee room with an average weekly turnover of £5.8k is on the market for offers over £175.
11 businesses for sale in Northumberland right now from shops, cafes and pubs

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:06 BST
If you have ever dreamed of running your own business, there is plenty of opportunity in Northumberland right now.

From shops and cafés to pubs and salons – here are 12 businesses currently on the market in Northumberland, offering the chance for a fresh lifestyle change or the perfect addition to an existing portfolio.

All of these properties are available on Rightmove.

A bakery and coffee business located in a tourist hotspot by the coast at Seahouses, on the market for just under £40k.

1. The Curious Cookie (Seahouses)

A bakery and coffee business located in a tourist hotspot by the coast at Seahouses, on the market for just under £40k. Photo: Rightmove

The space currently occupying Hays Travel is for sale for £140k.

2. Hays Travel (Ashington)

The space currently occupying Hays Travel is for sale for £140k. Photo: Rightmove

A popular bistro and tea rooms available for £750k.

3. Bistro 23 (Alnmouth)

A popular bistro and tea rooms available for £750k. Photo: Rightmove

The shop premises with three tenanted flats above are for sale for £600k.

4. Paxton's Fish and Chips (Hexham)

The shop premises with three tenanted flats above are for sale for £600k. Photo: Rightmove

