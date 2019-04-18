Baz memorial: ‘I hope we did him proud’

Friends turned out in force for a moving tribute to Baz Carmon, who was killed in an accident on the A1 two years ago.

Cars, with blue ribbons on their bonnets, drove in convoy from Blyth to Berwick on Saturday to remember the car-mad dad-of-three.

Cars gather at Blyth beach ready for the drive north.

Baz, who lived in Belford, died in a head-on collision on the A1 at Newton on the Moor on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

A Ford Transit van, travelling the wrong way on the northbound carriageway, hit Baz’s Subaru Impreza, travelling north on the northbound carriageway.

Saturday’s Baz Memorial Meet was organised by Sam Robinson, who said: “It was brilliant. There was a good turnout to show support for his family and to show he hasn’t been forgotten.

“The car scene still think of him all the time and he’s still classed as family to everyone. He is highly missed but seeing how many people turned up hopefully brought a bit of comfort to his family.”

The convoy of cars met up at Blyth beach, from where they headed north and up the A1, past the site of the accident, on through Belford and finished in Berwick.

Ben Dodds, who took part, said: “We are overwhelomed with the turnout and glad to be a part of it. I hope we did him proud.”

On Sunday, Baz’s cousin Robin Foulis is organising another anniversary tribute.

Subarus from all over the country are meeting at the Purdy Lodge at about 9.20am, before driving to the Belford Classic Car Show.

In the afternoon, they will drive in convoy through Belford, past Baz’s house and back to the show.

Robin said: “Cars are coming from all over the country, I’m hoping to get about 20 or 30 along. Subarus were Baz’s passion.”