ANZAC Day at Chevington cemetery.

The ceremony honours the memory of the 12 service personnel from Australia and New Zealand who, as casualties of World War Two, are buried in the cemetery.

These young men, all volunteers, were killed flying in the skies over Northumberland. Some died in combat, some in training exercises, but they all gave their lives in the service of our country.

In attendance will be representatives of the armed forces of Austraia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom together with a large contingent of RAF veterans, local councillors and members of Northumbria University Air Squadron and the ATC. Music will be provided by the Backworth Colliery Band.