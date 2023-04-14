News you can trust since 1854
World War Two casualties from Australia and New Zealand to be remembered at ceremony at Chevington in Northumberland

After a Covid-enforced break of three years, the members of the RAF Associations Newcastle & Gateshead Branch will again host their ANZAC ceremony at Chevington cemetery on Sunday, April 23 at 2pm.

By sydney grahamContributor
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST
ANZAC Day at Chevington cemetery.ANZAC Day at Chevington cemetery.
The ceremony honours the memory of the 12 service personnel from Australia and New Zealand who, as casualties of World War Two, are buried in the cemetery.

These young men, all volunteers, were killed flying in the skies over Northumberland. Some died in combat, some in training exercises, but they all gave their lives in the service of our country.

In attendance will be representatives of the armed forces of Austraia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom together with a large contingent of RAF veterans, local councillors and members of Northumbria University Air Squadron and the ATC. Music will be provided by the Backworth Colliery Band.

The RAF Association erected its own memorial in Chevington cemetery in 2010 and it is there that the wreaths will be laid during the ceremony.

