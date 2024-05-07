Wooler Arts Summer Concerts 2024 SLIDE ACTION Trombone Quartet

SLIDE ACTION - Four young trombonists make music with Year 6 children from Glendale Community Middle School in Wooler
By Kath LohfinkContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 13:57 BST
SLIDE ACTION Trombone Quartet

Saturday 18 May, 7.30pm St Mary’s Church, Wooler

SLIDE ACTION in actionSLIDE ACTION in action
Wooler Arts’ second concert in this season’s Summer Concert series brings new pieces written specially for the Slide Action quartet, as well as arrangements of music from Debussy and Britten, to Poulenc and Piazzola. They will also include the results of an exciting collaboration with local children.

Pupils from Middle School Year 6 have been developing musical ideas in workshops using Wooler Arts’ newly-created Junk Orchestra. This is a unique collection of metallic sounds made by striking different pieces of metal donated by Glendale Engineering. The children will bring their ideas together with Slide Action to create a new piece which they will play together in public for the first time in the concert on 18 May. A world premiere of Junk and Brass – a concert not to be missed!

Full details and tickets: www.woolerarts.org.uk. Tickets also available on the door: £15; U18 FREE; Students and Unwaged £5

