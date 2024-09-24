Wilson's Tales Competition Entries made public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular and international 100Words Tale competition has released this year's entries onto the website before the winner is announced

The Wilson's Tales international competition to write a Tale of the Borders in exactly 100 words has released the 2024 entries to the public on their website wilsonstales.co.uk

The 2024 competition has attracted entries from the UK, USA, India, Australia, and China.

Andrew Ayre, the Project Director, stated "We have had entries from all around the world once again, and with the Judging completed and the winner decided we thought that this year we would give the public a chance to read them all, the good, bad, sad, funny, and thought provoking before the announcement at the Literary Dinner on 2nd October. A selection of entries is read as part of the entertainment, and we are inviting comments from, well, anyone, as to their own choices. All subjects are welcome, with the only stricture being that Wilson could have published it in his family newspaper The Berwick Advertiser back in the nineteeth century. We're looking forward to seeing if the public agrees with our judges."

An event at Paxton House brings six short plays to the public on October 4th, tickets and details available at the website.

The Wilson's Tales Project aims to raise awareness of the original Tales and provide a platform for contemporary artists of all types to respond to and re-tell them in modern ways to modern audiences.The Project works to bring the 400+ tales (subtitled “Historical, Traditionary and Imaginative”) back to life for the benefit of modern audiences. This has included live and recorded performances by storytellers, musicians singing the original ballads on which many were based, and staged adaptations of the Tales in historic venues. In addition, the Project has published ‘Revival Edition’ anthologies of Tales, each one retold in modern language and accompanied by background research setting out the historical accuracy, or otherwise, of the original.