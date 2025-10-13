Wildlife charity set to support the Greener Amble Community Fair

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nextdoor Nature team at Hauxley will be heading to the Greener Amble Community Fair.

The fair, organised by local people as part of the Greener Amble Network, and supported by the Hauxley team, will be held at three venues on Saturday, October 18: St Cuthbert’s Parish Hall, The Dovecote CentreandDry Water Arts Centre.

This is the first time the town has hosted the fair which is centred around the local community taking action for the environment and showcasing how local people, organisations and creative groups are working together to make Amble a greener, more sustainable place to live.

With a mixture of hands-on workshops, information stalls, family activities, and refreshments, there is something for everyone.

At Dry Water Arts Centre, between10.30am and 1.30pmthere is a (drop in) green-themed printmaking workshop for all ages with an exhibition between 1.30pm and 3pm.

St Cuthbert’s Parish Hall and the Dovecote Centrewill both be open between 2pm and 5.30pm for stalls, talks, workshops and activities including wildlife photography, a climate change game and workshop with the wildlife charity’s Stronger Shores Project.

Callum Donnelly, Nextdoor Nature project assistant and fair organiser says:“We’re so excited to be a part of the very first Greener Amble Community Fair. It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring people together, share ideas, and celebrate the amazing work already happening in Amble to protect our environment. We hope it’s the first of many!”

This event is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the Lead Authority and part of Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nextdoor Nature Northumberland project.