Wildlife charity looking after public wellbeing with free course
Starting on Wednesday 18th September and running every Wednesday for the following five weeks, the exciting course will be led by members of the wildlife charity’s Wild City team at the Woodhorn Museum in Ashington between 11am and 2:00pm.
Sessions encouraging connection with nature and showing how the natural world can positively support people’s heath - both physical and mental will include group activities, exploring local green spaces, mindful walking and grounding exercises, nature-based arts and crafts, wildlife gardening, green skills and learning to look after our local environment. And best of all - it’s free.
For further information and to book a place visit www.nwt.org.uk/events/2024-09-18-nature-and-wellbeing-course
