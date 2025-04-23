Wildlife charity hosting events in support of Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust’s Charity (CNTW) has teamed up with Northumberland Wildlife Trust to connect with nature and wildlife.

The organisations will be running two events during Mental Health Awareness Week (12 - 18 May) offering people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the outdoors.

The theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is ‘Community.’

Being part of a safe, positive community is vital for mental health and wellbeing. Communities provide a sense of belonging, safety, and support.

People who are more socially connected to family, friends and their community are happier, physically healthier and live longer with fewer mental health problems than those who are less connected.

Socialising in nature can benefit both physical and mental health. People with nature on their doorstep are more active, mentally resilient and have better all-round health.

Emily Lennie, Consultant Clinical Psychologist at CNTW, said: “I’ve had a number of service users comment on the positive impact of nature and wildlife on mental health. It can make you feel more grounded and put things in perspective, reducing stress and anxiety. The sights, sounds and smells of nature can slow things down and take you out of your own head.”

Both sessions will provide an opportunity to connect with nature, reflect and reset. They are open to everyone. Places can be booked at nwt.org.uk/events

Wednesday 14 May 2025, 10.30am -12.30pm

Location: St. Nicholas Park, in the grounds of St. Nicholas Hospital, Gosforth, NE3 3XT

Find out practical tips and tricks to see your garden and nature thrive. There will be a talk and practical elements to this session. Tea/coffee will be provided. This free event has been made possible thanks to support from People’s Postcode Lottery.

Friday 16 May, 12 noon - 2pm

Location: Northumberlandia, Blagdon Lane, Cramlington, NE23 8AU

Join Northumberland Wildlife Trust team for a relaxed and informative walk around the iconic 'The Lady of the North'.

Sharon Brennan, Charity Communications and Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Northumberland Wildlife Trust this Mental Health Awareness Week. Nature has a powerful role to play in supporting mental health and wellbeing and this year’s theme of community is a perfect reminder that connection - with each other and with the natural world - can make a real difference.”

Jo Burke, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nature and Wellbeing Officer says: “The natural world is so important for both our mental and physical health so, needless to say I am really looking forward to welcoming people to our Wellbeing Walk at Northumberlandia Walk and Wildlife Gardening event at our St Nicholas Park reserve in Newcastle and hearing more about their wildlife experiences.

“I am also looking forward to working more closely with CNTW in the future.”

CNTW is a leading provider of mental health and disability services. Its charity and SHINE fund aim to improve the experience and wellbeing of patients receiving care in CNTW’s mental health, learning disability and neurological care services.

Patients receiving care in CNTW services are often going through one of the most challenging times in their life and SHINE aims to make this time a bit more comfortable by providing therapeutic activities and items of comfort.