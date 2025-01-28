Wild Cloudberries to play at Warkworth

By Peter Burnham
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 20:50 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 09:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On February 15 the Wild Cloudberries will be playing at Warkworth Memorial Hall.

Wild Cloudberries are a contemporary folk band blending elements of storytelling folk, blues and ballads to create an easy listening mix of original songs and interesting arrangements.

Fronted by award-winning singer songwriters Madelaine Leddy and Philip Stuckey, Wild Cloudberries share stories about their Northumberland heritage and history as well as delving into matters of life and love.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For tickets or further details have a look at the Hall website at wwmh.uk or contact Peter Burnham (email: [email protected], tel: 01665 711388).

The Wild CloudberriesThe Wild Cloudberries
The Wild Cloudberries

In addition to the regular concerts, at 2pm on February 10 we will be starting a monthly folk music and song session. Musicians and singers welcome.

You'll need to bring your own refreshments. Tea/coffee making facilities will be available.

Related topics:WarkworthMusiciansNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice