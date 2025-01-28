Wild Cloudberries to play at Warkworth
Wild Cloudberries are a contemporary folk band blending elements of storytelling folk, blues and ballads to create an easy listening mix of original songs and interesting arrangements.
Fronted by award-winning singer songwriters Madelaine Leddy and Philip Stuckey, Wild Cloudberries share stories about their Northumberland heritage and history as well as delving into matters of life and love.
For tickets or further details have a look at the Hall website at wwmh.uk or contact Peter Burnham (email: [email protected], tel: 01665 711388).
In addition to the regular concerts, at 2pm on February 10 we will be starting a monthly folk music and song session. Musicians and singers welcome.
You'll need to bring your own refreshments. Tea/coffee making facilities will be available.