What’s on: upcoming events and support for people with Parkinson’s in West Northumberland

Ahead of World Parkinson’s Day on 11 April, Parkinson’s UK is organising two new opportunities in West Northumberland to shine a light on Parkinson's and support people living with the condition. A Parkinson’s information and support event will be held in Haltwhistle on Monday 7 April, while a new Parkinson’s cafe launches in Bellingham on Wednesday 9 April.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK and almost 1,000 in Northumberland. To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, across the UK activities organised by Parkinson’s UK branches, groups, staff and volunteers will be taking place.

A Parkinson’s information and social event in Haltwhistle takes place on Monday 7 April 2025, 1:30-3pm at Haltwhistle Community Hub in the Library, NE49 0AX. Come along for information, chat, and to meet others living with Parkinson’s. The Parkinson’s Local Adviser will also be on hand to answer any questions you have about living well with Parkinson's. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided. For more information or to book your place contact Kirsty on 07964 036930, [email protected].

A monthly Parkinson’s cafe launches at Fountain Cottage Cafe in Bellingham on Wednesday 9 April, 10:30-11:30am. It will then take place on the second Wednesday of May and June at the same time. Join us in a relaxed environment to chat to others affected by Parkinson’s in an informal setting over a cuppa, and get information you can trust about Parkinson’s. Free to attend, just buy your own refreshments. No booking required.

Parkinson’s UK staff, event organisers, and volunteers supporting people with Parkinson’s in the North East

Both events are open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, their friends and family.

Kirsty McDowell, Area Development Manager for Parkinson’s UK is the organiser behind the events in Haltwhistle and Bellingham. She said:

"I see everyday the huge value people affected by Parkinson’s get from coming together with others in their local community. Whether they have Parkinson’s themselves or support a friend or family member who does, meeting others in a similar situation can provide support, friendship, and solidarity.

“The Information & Support event in Haltwhistle and the new monthly Parkinson’s Cafe in Bellingham will give people in those areas a chance to connect with the charity and with other local people for the first time. Attending a local event is often the key to accessing the wide range of support offered by Parkinson’s UK, from our Parkinson’s Local Advisers to our information booklets, online forums, telephone befriending, research events, and more.”

Mary Garrett, who lives with Parkinson’s, added:

“I know from personal experience just how valuable it is to meet others who are affected by Parkinson’s. Coming together at events such as this can help you accept your diagnosis, make friends and find ways to live with the condition.

“The chance to meet the Local Adviser is also extremely beneficial - these are experts who can answer your questions about Parkinson’s and help you live life to the full.”

To find out more about Parkinson’s and World Parkinson’s Day head to the Parkinson’s UK website: parkinsons.org.uk