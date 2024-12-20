What to Do on New Year's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kickstart the New Year and treat yourself to a fun-filled and indulgent day out at Metrocentre

The shops may be closed but New Year’s Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to a day of fun at Metrocentre. Whether you're in the mood for some exciting activities, a delicious meal, or just need an escape after the festive period, Metrocentre has something for everyone. From thrilling activities for the kids to fantastic dining options, here’s what you can expect on New Year’s Day at Metrocentre.

Kick off the year with family-friendly activities and experiences that are sure to keep everyone entertained.

1. The Escapologist: Step into a world of fantasy and challenge yourself at The Escapologist. From daring heists to thrilling space adventures, it’s the perfect place to put your puzzle-solving skills to the test.

2. Treetop Golf: Get your game face on this New Year’s Day at Treetop Golf, where fun meets friendly competition in a unique, indoor mini-golf experience. Treetop Golf is the perfect spot to create memorable moments with friends or family, making it the ideal way to kick off the New Year.

3. Namco: Enjoy hours of entertainment with bowling, arcade games, dodgems, a gaming centre, and Pacman Soft Play. With activities for both adults and kids, it’s a great spot for the whole family to enjoy.

4. Ice Rink: Glide into the New Year at Metrocentre’s giant indoor ice rink. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy a fun day out with the family.

5. Odeon: Catch the latest blockbuster or family-friendly movie at Odeon. With films for all ages and a premium cinematic experience, it’s the perfect place to relax and unwind after a busy holiday season.

6. Clip ‘n’ Climb: Looking for an action-packed day? Clip ‘n’ Climb offers indoor climbing for all ages. Whether you’re scaling the walls or swinging to new heights, this fun activity is perfect for those looking to burn off some energy.

After all the holiday cooking, why not treat yourself to a meal out or a takeaway? Metrocentre’s food venues offer a wide variety of delicious options for every taste.

1. Wagamama: Dive into Asian soul food at Wagamama, offering everything from spicy Korean-inspired hotpots to the classic Katsu.

2. Slim Chickens: Craving some crispy chicken? From shatter crunch chicken burgers to fresh tenders and hot wings, Slim Chickens are the go-to spots for your chicken fix.

3. German Doner Kebab: Experience kebabs like never before with premium lean meats, handmade waffle bread, and signature sauces. The perfect comfort food after the festive chaos.

4. TGI Fridays: Step into the world of TGI Fridays, where the drinks flow, music plays, and the flavours are mouthwatering. From sizzling steaks to iconic burgers and cocktails that steal the show, it’s always Friday here.

5. Pizza Hut: Pizza lovers, rejoice! Pizza Hut is bringing the flavour this New Year’s Day with loaded pizzas, saucy wings, and sides made for sharing. With a fresh vibe and an epic menu, it’s the perfect spot to gather, munch, and make memories.

All retail shops at Metrocentre will be closed on New Year’s Day, but will reopen from 2nd January to kickstart the January sales, so be sure to come back for some unbeatable deals!

New Year’s Day is the perfect time to relax and enjoy the last of the festive period with family and friends while treating yourself to something special. Whether you're skating, bowling, or enjoying a meal, Metrocentre has something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information and opening hours, visit: https://themetrocentre.co.uk