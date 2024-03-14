Warkworth Music Concerts for April
A programme for the rest of the year is available and April looks set to be exceptional with a classical guitar duo followed just a few days later with a family group of unaccompanied singers. The Hall is normally set out in cabaret style. As this reduces attendees to 60, it is necessary to pre-book places although payment is normally on the night. Full details of all concerts available at wwmh.uk or phone 01665 711388.
The “Eden Stell Guitar Duo” are performing on Tuesday the 16th April. Mark Eden and Christopher Stell have performed around the world and regularly tour in USA, China and Europe. They are Associates of the Royal Academy of Music and both currently teach at the Royal College of Music London, and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. With 7 CDs to date covering a diverse range of musical projects, they are internationally renowned for their dynamism and innovation. “...blessed with an impossibly wonderful technique and an exceptionally delicate touch” - The Observer. “Mark Eden & Christopher Stell have breathed new life into the world of the classical guitar ... Here is the future of the guitar music” - Rotterdam Dagblad, Netherlands.
In complete contrast, there will be no instruments on stage when we welcome “The Wilson Family” on Saturday the 20th April. Singing together in an a cappella style since 1974, they have regularly headlined UK festivals, performed at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall and recorded and performed with Sting in the UK and New York. Their joy of singing traditional and contemporary folk song will be evident and there will be ample opportunity for the audience to join in and raise the rafters. You know it’s good for you! “They have a family sound and a natural, bone-deep understanding of music and harmony. And it’s quite something” – Sting. “Singing with the Wilson Family makes life a whole lot easier” - Lou Killen.