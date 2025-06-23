Warkworth Music Concerts

The six monthly concert programme for Warkworth Memorial Hall has been announced providing a variety of music with some top class performers. The summer concerts are based around UK folk music starting with Alistair Anderson and Holly and the Reivers trio on the 16th July.

Alistair is internationally acknowledged as the master of the English Concertina and a fine exponent of the Northumbrian Pipes. He delights audiences with traditional music from Northumberland and beyond. Holly and the Reivers are an excellent live act; full of multi-part vocals, precise folk musicianship and interesting asides. Holly Clarke (Voice, Guitar), Merle Harbron (Voice, Fiddle) and Bertie Armstrong (Voice, Banjo) joined forces in 2017 to weave their arrangements around Supernatural Ballads, Old Time music, Welsh song, Political song and Scottish Fiddle.

The folk theme continues on the 9th August with Celtic music and song from Ape House. An evening of string quartets follows on the 17th October featuring Bradley Creswick, previously first violin and leader of the Royal Northern Sinfonia and the London Philharmonia Orchestras. The Tweed River Jazz Band will provide their infectious, enthusiastic brand of Dixieland jazz on the 15th of November and the end of year concert will feature both Werca’s Folk and Voice Male choirs on the 21st December.

Further concert details are available on the web site at www.wwmh.uk. With limited seating it’s advisable to book early, preferably by email to [email protected] . Alternatively telephone him on 01665 711388.

Alistair Anderson

……. and for those wanting to do their own thing, the hall hosts afternoon music and song sessions at 2pm on the 2nd Monday of the month. Tunes and songs (accompanied or unaccompanied) welcome. There’s no need to pre-book for these. Further details from contact above.