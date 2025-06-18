Warkworth Art Group invited you to celebrate a year of creativity

Exhibition poster

Warkworth Art Group invite you to join them celebrating a year of creativity. This annual art exhibition is a chance for art lovers to see what the group has produced, whilst enjoying tea and homemade cake. This year’s exhibition runs 10-4 on Sunday, June 29 in the Warkworth Memorial Hall on Castle Street.

You can view work in a range of materials and styles, from delicate watercolours to vibrant acrylics. Paintings, prints and cards will be available for sale.

Also on display is the group’s response to this years’ What a Wonderful World festival. Focussing on trees, the group have produced a series of themed paintings, plus a 3D artwork for the Alnwick Playhouse event.

Entry is free and all are welcome. The group would love to see you there.