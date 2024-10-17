Warksburn Old Church: A beacon of sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passivhaus rebuild of former church in North East England sets new standard as sustainable luxury accommodation.

Derelict Rescue is a series where Britain's bravest homebuilders tackle the most run down, abandoned buildings. Series 2 is now showing on Mondays at 9pm on HGTV.

Episode three of Derelict Rescue takes us to the picturesque village of Wark in Northumberland, where Alan and Anne James are on a mission to convert a 19th Century Church into a 21st century Passive House – the gold standard in sustainable living.

They’ve given themselves just 60 weeks to turn a cold, draughty church that leaks heat, into a luxury holiday let, that will be so well insulated it will require little or no heating.It’s a hugely ambitious project that could see their budget disappear through the building’s vast roof. But if they succeed, this will be the first time in the world a former church has been converted into a home which meets the rigorous Passive House standards.

The main space in the church has been transformed into a luxurious open plan kitchen/living dining area

This is a passion project in every sense of the word. Alan has been a leading light in the green tech industry for many years, and Warksburn Old Church is a project the couple have had their eye on for some time, given it sits at the bottom of their garden! So when they clinched the former Methodist Church with a sealed bid of £200,000, they were over the moon.

Now, these eco crusaders are channelling their green credentials into their most ambitious project yet - transforming the redundant church into a highly sustainable holiday let.

But this is also a story with a twist in the tale; built in 1875, the church was funded by Sir George Barclay Bruce, an eminent Victorian, civil engineer and benefactor of Presbyterian churches. And in what is an extraordinary coincidence, Sir George was also the first person in the world to articulate the concept of renewable energy.

So with the hand of history sitting on their shoulders, Alan and Anne - who steps up to the plate as project manager - set out to make Sir George's vision a reality. The big question is, will they succeed in creating a home that will ultimately generate more energy than it consumes?

Alan & Anne James outside Warksburn Old Church

