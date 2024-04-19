Wakey, Wakey!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What started as a small urban event in Birmingham in the 1980s, International Dawn Chorus Day is now celebrated on the first Sunday in May in 80 countries and across the world people set their alarm clocks early to delight in the sweet sound of birdsong.

Every year the wildlife charity hosts bird themed walks on its reserves around the region on International Dawn Chorus Day and this time it’s the turn of a former coal mine site to host the celebrations.

From 6:00am - 8:00am , bird lovers aged 10 years and upwards can join local bird expert Chris Wright at Big Waters reserve in Seaton Burn and listen to nature’s symphony courtesy of the resident blackbirds, wrens, robins, blue tits and one of the largest colonies of tree sparrows.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events Officer says:

“Come and join us at Big Waters on 5th May and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, smells and feelings of nature with Chris Wright as he walks around the reserve identifying each individual bird song.”